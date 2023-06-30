Friday's MLB slate features the Houston Astros squaring off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (37-42) take on the Cleveland Guardians (39-41)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.284 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.294 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -169 +143 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (43-38) host the San Diego Padres (37-44)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.279 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.279 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 14 HR, 41 RBI)

SD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -135 +115 11

The Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) play host to the Washington Nationals (32-48)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -176 +150 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (43-38)

The Brewers will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.241 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI)

Carlos Santana (.241 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.273 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -142 +121 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (48-31) host the Minnesota Twins (40-42)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.212 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

BAL Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -113 -106 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (45-37) play the Boston Red Sox (40-42)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.316 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.316 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

The New York Mets (36-45) face the San Francisco Giants (45-36)

The Giants will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

SF Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -121 +101 9

The Atlanta Braves (53-27) take on the Miami Marlins (48-34)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.392 AVG, 3 HR, 39 RBI)

The Texas Rangers (49-32) play the Houston Astros (44-37)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.251 AVG, 12 HR, 53 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -161 +139 9

The Kansas City Royals (23-58) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.241 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.241 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.324 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

LAD Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -218 +181 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (32-51) play the Detroit Tigers (35-45)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.223 AVG, 11 HR, 39 RBI)

DET Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -119 -101 11.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) play the New York Yankees (45-36)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI)

STL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -111 -108 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (44-39) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-34)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.309 AVG, 29 HR, 66 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.309 AVG, 29 HR, 66 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

LAA Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -156 +133 9.5

The Oakland Athletics (21-62) host the Chicago White Sox (36-47)

The White Sox will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.261 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 23 HR, 45 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (38-41) host the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28)

The Rays will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.241 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.241 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

TB Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -138 +116 7.5

