Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .162 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%).
  • He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 26
.229 AVG .276
.347 OBP .366
.277 SLG .439
2 XBH 10
1 HR 3
9 RBI 13
20/16 K/BB 25/14
2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Yankees will send Severino (1-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.