Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Gleyber Torres and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-New York Yankees matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Liberatore Stats

Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Liberatore has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Liberatore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 2.1 4 4 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 18 4.0 4 5 5 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 12 6.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Rangers Jun. 6 4.0 7 5 4 2 2 at Guardians May. 26 5.0 5 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .285/.374/.489 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .274/.322/.485 on the season.

Arenado heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 32 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .248/.323/.415 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

