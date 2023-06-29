Paul Goldschmidt -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (87) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 25th in slugging.
  • In 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (36.4%).
  • Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.295 AVG .282
.413 OBP .344
.511 SLG .479
16 XBH 18
7 HR 7
20 RBI 22
43/26 K/BB 33/16
5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.61 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Astros will send France (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
