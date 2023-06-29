Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Gorman has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.300
|AVG
|.185
|.383
|OBP
|.269
|.582
|SLG
|.369
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/15
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.