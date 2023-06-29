Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (5-9) face the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV and AZFamily

Fever vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 88 Fever 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-9.8)

Phoenix (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Fever vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Indiana's record against the spread is 10-3-0.

This year, seven of Indiana's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the WNBA on offense (82.8 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (84.8 points allowed).

Indiana is the third-best team in the league in rebounds per game (36.6) and best in rebounds allowed (33.2).

The Fever are sixth in the league in turnovers per game (12.9) and worst in turnovers forced (11.6).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are ranked eighth in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

In 2023 the Fever are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37%).

Indiana takes 28.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 20.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 71.4% of its shots, with 79.1% of its makes coming from there.

