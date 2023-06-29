Fever vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Mercury (2-11) will host the Indiana Fever (5-9) after dropping four straight home games. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup.
Fever vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+115
|Tipico
|Fever (-3.5)
|161.5
|-170
|+135
Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Fever have put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Phoenix has covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).
- So far this season, seven out of the Fever's 13 games have hit the over.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
