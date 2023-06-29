Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Carlson has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (15.6%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 12 games this season (26.7%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 20
.253 AVG .242
.340 OBP .304
.410 SLG .387
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
16/9 K/BB 17/3
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • France makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
