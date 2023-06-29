Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Astros on June 29, 2023
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alex Bregman, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Houston Astros-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .288/.378/.493 slash line so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 43 walks and 49 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .245/.341/.399 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.355/.449 on the season.
- Tucker brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
