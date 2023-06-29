Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to beat Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 365 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Wainwright has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo

