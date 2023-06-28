Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nolan Gorman (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 69), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (17.4%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (34.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.302
|AVG
|.185
|.387
|OBP
|.269
|.594
|SLG
|.369
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|17
|39/15
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
