Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) will host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (42-37) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, June 28, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+100). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.25 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 17 out of the 42 games, or 40.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 14-23 record (winning just 37.8% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Astros had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.