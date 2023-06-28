Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) going head to head against the Houston Astros (42-37) at 7:45 PM ET (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals and Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros.

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 17, or 40.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 37 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 14-23 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

St. Louis has scored 358 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule