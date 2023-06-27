Player prop betting options for Alex Bregman, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Houston Astros-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 84 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .286/.376/.486 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 78 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .268/.315/.471 slash line so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (7-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.27), fourth in WHIP (1.000), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1 at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .248/.342/.406 so far this year.

Bregman has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has recorded 75 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .274/.352/.442 slash line on the year.

Tucker has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

