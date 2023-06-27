On Tuesday, June 27 at 7:45 PM ET, the Houston Astros (42-36) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) at Busch Stadium in the series opener. Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-115). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (4-7, 3.69 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have gone 29-24 (54.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

