Andrew Knizner is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Framber Valdez and the Houston AstrosJune 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 20 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .206 with five doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Knizner has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).
  • In 16.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.179 AVG .224
.200 OBP .262
.385 SLG .431
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
7 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.
