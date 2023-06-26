Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +12500.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.
- The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.
- Tennessee won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.
- Also, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.
- In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped set the tone with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
