On Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Indiana Fever (5-8). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Aces matchup.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fever have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-2.

Indiana has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Aces games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Fever games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

