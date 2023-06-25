After bowing out in the round of 32 of cinch Championships in his last tournament (losing to Francisco Cerundolo), Tommy Paul will begin Wimbledon against Shintaro Mochizuki (in the round of 128). Paul's monyeline odds to win the tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +20000.

Paul at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Paul's Next Match

Paul will begin play at Wimbledon by matching up with Mochizuki in the round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET).

Paul has current moneyline odds of -900 to win his next matchup against Mochizuki.

Tommy Paul Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +20000

Paul Stats

Paul last played on July 1, 2023, a 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Cerundolo in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne.

Through 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Paul is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 34-23.

Paul has not won any of his three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 3-3 on that surface.

Paul, over the past year, has played 57 matches across all court types, and 25.9 games per match.

Paul, over the past 12 months, has played six matches on grass, and 24.7 games per match.

Over the past year, Paul has been victorious in 25.4% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Paul has won 75.4% of his games on serve and 18.9% on return.

