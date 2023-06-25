Jannik Sinner, coming off a strong performance in Terra Wortmann Open (losing in the quarterfinals against Alexander Bublik), will begin play in Wimbledon against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the round of 128. Sinner has the third-best odds to win (+1800) at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Sinner at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sinner's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 6:00 AM ET), Sinner will play Cerundolo.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1100

Wimbledon odds to win: +1800

Sinner Stats

In his most recent match, Sinner came up short 5-7, 0-2 versus Bublik in the quarterfinals of Terra Wortmann Open.

Sinner has won two of his 21 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 50-19.

Sinner is 5-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 69 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Sinner has averaged 24.4 games.

Sinner, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 28.6 games per match.

Sinner has won 30.3% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On grass over the past year, Sinner has claimed 87.9% of his service games and 17.7% of his return games.

