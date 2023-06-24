Jackie Young's Las Vegas Aces (11-1) have a home matchup with NaLyssa Smith and the Indiana Fever (5-7) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, June 24. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by Young with 21 points, five assists and two steals, picked up a 99-79 victory against Phoenix in their most recent outing. Kelsey Plum added 21 points, six assists and two steals. Indiana won against Seattle 80-68 in their last game. Kelsey Mitchell (25 PTS, 50 FG%, 7-11 from 3PT) ended the game as Indiana's top scorer.

Aces vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+1000 to win)

Fever (+1000 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: NBA TV

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league offensively (82.6 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (83.2 points allowed).

On the boards, Indiana is second-best in the league in rebounds (36.8 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.9 per game).

The Fever are ninth in the WNBA in assists (17.9 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is sixth in the league in committing them (13.1 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.3 per game).

The Fever are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Indiana is the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.7%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever put up fewer points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (83.9), but also concede fewer at home (81) than away (84.7).

At home, Indiana averages 37 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than on the road (36.7). It concedes 33 rebounds per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (32.9).

The Fever pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (18) than away (17.9).

At home, Indiana commits 13.6 turnovers per game, 0.9 more than away (12.7). It forces 11.8 turnovers per game at home, 0.9 more than away (10.9).

This season the Fever are making fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (7.1). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (34.2%).

Indiana allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.2) than on the road (9.4), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (40.7%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have been the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

The Fever have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Indiana's record against the spread is 8-3-0.

Indiana has covered the spread every time (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Fever.

