The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 28th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Indianapolis totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and it gave up 334 yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Colts won just two games at home and twice on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.

Also, Taylor had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, catching 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin registered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +5000 5 October 8 Titans - +12500 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +12500 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

