Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Paul Goldschmidt and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium on Saturday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 82 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.377/.493 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 77 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .272/.320/.481 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Steele has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0 at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .284/.333/.399 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 69 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 50 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .265/.386/.408 slash line on the season.

Happ brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

