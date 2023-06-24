In the series opener on Saturday, June 24, Justin Steele will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (36-38) as they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44), who will counter with Adam Wainwright. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at London Stadium.

The Cardinals are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-140). The total is 14 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+115), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cubs have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.