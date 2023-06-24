Justin Steele is starting for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at London Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 346 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Wainwright has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Jack Flaherty Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino

