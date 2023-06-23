Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 27th in the league.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- Last season the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- Tennessee won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, catching 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).
- Kevin Byard registered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.