2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Watch the first round on on Thursday, June 22 as golfers hit the links at the 6,621-yard, par-71 Baltusrol GC for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey, trying to claim a share of a $9M purse.
How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|2:01 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin-young Ko
|8:39 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Minjee Lee, Rose Zhang, Alexis Thompson
|7:55 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, Anna Nordqvist
|1:39 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ashleigh Buhai, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson, Lilia Vu
|1:44 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Maja Stark, Cheyenne Knight, Hye-jin Choi
|8:17 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Hannah Green, In-gee Chun, Danielle Kang
|8:33 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Celine Boutier, Hyo Joo Kim, Lucy Li
|8:06 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Allisen Corpuz, Carlota Ciganda, Madelene Sagstrom
|1:22 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Gemma Dryburgh, Angel Yin, Xiyu Lin
|1:28 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Georgia Hall, Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashook
