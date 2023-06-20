On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

In 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has driven in a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 40 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .250 AVG .222 .341 OBP .283 .431 SLG .278 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

