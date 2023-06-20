The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +10000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 15th, allowing 334 yards per game.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and twice away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Taylor also had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero TDs.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Zaire Franklin recorded 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +5000 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +10000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +6600 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

