Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Donovan will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (21.2%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.6%).
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.281
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.357
|.404
|SLG
|.378
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|21/10
|K/BB
|17/16
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
