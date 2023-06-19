Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Willson Contreras (.424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (29.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.157
|.328
|OBP
|.263
|.430
|SLG
|.287
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|10
|28/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
