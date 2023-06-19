How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 4:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 100 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals' .248 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (329 total).
- The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.454).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Flaherty is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.
- Flaherty has put together 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|L 6-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
|6/17/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Kodai Senga
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|6/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Jameson Taillon
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Framber Valdez
