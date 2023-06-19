Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 4:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 100 total home runs.

St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals' .248 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (329 total).

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Flaherty is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Flaherty has put together 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Jameson Taillon 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Framber Valdez

