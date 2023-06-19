Monday's contest features the Washington Nationals (27-43) and the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 15 (38.5%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 9-12 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 60.8% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 329 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).

Cardinals Schedule