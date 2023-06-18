The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .228.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (24 of 45), with more than one hit 11 times (24.4%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has an RBI in 11 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (18 of 45), with two or more runs four times (8.9%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 27 .190 AVG .253 .271 OBP .317 .381 SLG .463 4 XBH 10 4 HR 5 8 RBI 12 20/5 K/BB 31/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings