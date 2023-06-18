On Sunday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 24 in the world) faces Frances Tiafoe (No. 12) in the final of the MercedesCup.

Tiafoe is the favorite (-120) in the tournament final against Struff (+100).

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 18

Sunday, June 18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jan-Lennard Struff Frances Tiafoe +100 Odds to Win Match -120 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Struff took down Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tiafoe defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Struff has played 25.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

On grass, Struff has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 37.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.9% of games.

Tiafoe has played 60 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 27.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.

On grass courts, Tiafoe has played five matches and averaged 38.8 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

On September 28, 2020, Struff and Tiafoe met in the French Open Round of 128. Struff came out on top 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Struff has taken three sets versus Tiafoe (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Tiafoe's two.

Struff has the edge in 53 total games against Tiafoe, capturing 28 of them.

Tiafoe and Struff have matched up one time, and they have averaged 53.0 games and 5.0 sets per match.

