The Atlanta Dream (4-5) will visit the Indiana Fever (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Dream