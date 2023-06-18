The Atlanta Dream (4-5) travel to face the Indiana Fever (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSO

CBS Sports Network and BSSO Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Fever have covered seven times in matchups with a spread this season.

The Dream have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of times this season.

So far this year, five out of the Dream's games with an over/under have hit the over.

