You can see player prop bet odds for Brandon Nimmo, Paul Goldschmidt and others on the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Citi Field.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 77 hits with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.381/.493 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has put up 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.321/.472 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Carlos Carrasco Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Carrasco Stats

The Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Carrasco has made five starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Carrasco Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 11 4.2 6 2 2 1 3 at Braves Jun. 6 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 vs. Phillies May. 31 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 at Cubs May. 25 6.2 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Guardians May. 19 5.0 5 5 5 3 2

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Nimmo Stats

Nimmo has 75 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.380/.437 so far this year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has recorded 56 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .211/.291/.411 slash line so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

