How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Paul Goldschmidt among those expected to produce at the plate.
Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 96 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 217 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 321 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.458 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|L 6-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
|6/17/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Kodai Senga
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|6/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Jameson Taillon
