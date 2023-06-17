On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.858) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 37th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 44 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 68 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .293 AVG .277 .416 OBP .340 .512 SLG .454 15 XBH 15 6 HR 5 16 RBI 15 38/24 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

