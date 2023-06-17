Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .227.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (20.5%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- DeJong has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (11 of 44), with more than one RBI five times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|26
|.190
|AVG
|.253
|.271
|OBP
|.320
|.381
|SLG
|.473
|4
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|12
|20/5
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.64 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (6-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
