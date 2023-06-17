Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 53 hits, batting .244 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 107th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 40 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (20.3%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.
- Gorman has an RBI in 24 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year (23 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.291
|AVG
|.202
|.375
|OBP
|.289
|.592
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|38/14
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (6-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
