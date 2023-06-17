The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .242.

In 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .250 AVG .229 .341 OBP .296 .431 SLG .292 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 12 RBI 3 11/8 K/BB 15/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings