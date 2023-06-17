The Indianapolis Colts have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis compiled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and it ranked 15th on the other side of the ball with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and twice away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 143 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped set the tone with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3000 8 October 29 Saints - +3500 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +5000 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

Odds are current as of June 17 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.