Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Mets on June 17, 2023
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt and Francisco Lindor are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets play at Citi Field on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: WPIX
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 75 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .284/.377/.481 slash line so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.326/.481 on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 56 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .211/.289/.411 slash line on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 74 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .286/.380/.429 on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
