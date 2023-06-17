After batting .300 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .256.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 136th in the league in slugging.

Donovan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 in his last outings.

Donovan has had a hit in 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.8%).

He has homered in six games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has an RBI in 11 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 63 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .281 AVG .227 .357 OBP .342 .404 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 21/10 K/BB 15/16 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings