Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Angels vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 81 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .301/.385/.621 so far this season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .459 with four doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 63 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .248/.355/.457 on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 68 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.285/.424 on the season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

