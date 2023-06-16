Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (53) this season while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 97th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.9%).
- He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 63), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.291
|AVG
|.209
|.375
|OBP
|.298
|.592
|SLG
|.427
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|35/14
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
