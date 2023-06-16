Marketa Vondrousova will meet Maria Sakkari next in the Bett1open quarterfinals. Vondrousova has the second-best odds to win (+450) at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Vondrousova at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 (at 9:00 AM ET), Vondrousova will face Sakkari, after getting past Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-5 in the last round.

Vondrousova Stats

In the Round of 16, Vondrousova advanced 6-3, 6-5 past Niemeier.

Vondrousova has not won any of her eight tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 18-8.

Through 26 matches over the past year (across all court types), Vondrousova has played 20.4 games per match. She won 59.6% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Vondrousova has been victorious in 46.8% of her return games and 70.8% of her service games.

