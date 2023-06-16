Sportsbooks have listed player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Francisco Lindor and others when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (4-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.02), 49th in WHIP (1.351), and 54th in K/9 (6.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 10 6.0 7 5 5 2 2 at Pirates Jun. 4 5.0 10 2 2 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 8.0 3 0 0 10 1 at Reds May. 25 7.0 5 0 0 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 7.0 6 3 3 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with BetMGM.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .288/.382/.488 so far this year.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .283/.331/.488 on the year.

Arenado brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .214/.293/.416 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI (74 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .289/.381/.434 on the season.

Nimmo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.